The Falcons selected Phillips in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 113th overall.

Phillips played three seasons at Utah, serving a significant role in his final two years. He's known as a ballhawk and backed that up with nine interceptions during his collegiate career -- six of which came in his junior year. There will be questions about Phillips' athleticism and physicality, as he ran a 4.51 40-yard dash while standing only 5-foot-9 and 184 pounds.