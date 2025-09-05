Phillips (ribs) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game versus Tampa Bay.

Phillips was limited in practice earlier in the week but has been cleared to play in the Week 1 opener. He appeared in 16 regular-season games last season, logging 35 tackles (27 solo), five pass breakups, including one interception, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He's expected to be the top backup cornerback on the outside behind starters A.J. Terrell and Mike Hughes.