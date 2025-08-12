Phillips (ribs) is expected to miss "some time," D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Phillips missed last Friday's preseason opener against the Lions, and it sounds like he's also in danger of missing this Friday's exhibition against Tennessee. The 23-year-old cornerback appeared in 16 regular-season games for Atlanta last season, making a pair of starts, and finished with 35 tackles (27 solo), five pass breakups, including his first career interception, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He's an important piece of the Falcons' secondary depth.