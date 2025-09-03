Phillips (ribs) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Phillips has been dealing with a rib injury since early August which has prevented him from practicing. He'll have two more chances to return to practice this week and avoid an injury tag heading into Sunday's regular-season opener against the Buccaneers. Natrone Brooks would be in line to see more rotational snaps at outside corner behind starters Mike Hughes and A.J. Terrell if Phillips is unable to play.