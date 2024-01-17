Phillips finished 2023 with 27 tackles (22 solo) and five pass defenses in 11 appearances.

A rookie fourth-round pick, Phillips played exclusively on special teams to start the campaign but carved out a starting role down the stretch, supplanting Jeff Okudah. Over the final five weeks, Phillips recorded 26 tackles and four pass defenses. A.J. Terrell is locked into the top cornerback spot, but Phillips figures to have a shot at the No. 2 gig in 2024, though the Falcons will presumably look to improve their defensive back depth during the offseason.