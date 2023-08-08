Phillips suffered a leg injury during a joint practice with the Dolphins Tuesday and had to be carted off, Alanis Thames of The Associated Press reports.

The cornerback tried to break up a pass, couldn't get up without trainer assistance and struggled to apply weight to his lower left leg, but the injury is not serious and he is listed as day to day, per Josh Kendall of The Athletic. Phillips was selected in the fourth round of the 2023 Draft after winning the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year award last year. The University of Utah product is projected as a backup corner for the Falcons as Week 1 gets closer.