Falcons' Clark Phillips: Not expected to play this week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Phillips (ribs) is not expected to play in Friday's preseason finale against the Cowboys on Friday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Phillips has yet to play this preseason, so it appears as if he'll go the entire exhibition slate without logging a snap. A fourth-round pick in 2023, Phillips' roster spot should be secure after he appeared in 16 regular-season games for Atlanta last season.
More News
-
Falcons' Clark Phillips: Dealing with rib injury•
-
Falcons' Clark Phillips: Takes step up in 2024•
-
Falcons' Clark Phillips: Secondary role to start camp•
-
Falcons' Clark Phillips: Earns starting role•
-
Falcons' Clark Phillips: Logs three tackles in loss•
-
Falcons' Clark Phillips: Back at practice•