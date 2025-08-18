default-cbs-image
Phillips (ribs) is not expected to play in Friday's preseason finale against the Cowboys on Friday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Phillips has yet to play this preseason, so it appears as if he'll go the entire exhibition slate without logging a snap. A fourth-round pick in 2023, Phillips' roster spot should be secure after he appeared in 16 regular-season games for Atlanta last season.

