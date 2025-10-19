The Falcons placed Phillips (triceps/illness) on injured reserve Saturday, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.

Phillips has been unable to practice for the last two weeks and did not play against the Bills in Week 6 due to a triceps injury. He'll now be required to miss at least the next four games while on injured reserve, and the earliest he can be activated is ahead of the Falcons' Week 11 home clash against the Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 16.