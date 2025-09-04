Falcons' Clark Phillips: Remains limited Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Phillips (ribs) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.
Phillips has opened the week with back-to-back limited practice sessions while working through a rib injury. His activity level during Friday's practice will determine whether he has an injury tag heading into Sunday's regular-season opener against Tampa Bay. Clark played in 16 regular-season games (two starts) in 2024 and finished with 35 tackles (27 solo), five pass defenses (one interception), two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
