Phillips (triceps/illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.

Phillips was unable to practice all week due to a triceps injury and an illness and will officially end the 2025 campaign on injured reserve. He was placed on IR in mid-October and played only in Week 4 against the Commanders, when he logged one solo tackle while playing nine snaps on special teams. Phillips will turn his attention toward being fully healthy for the 2026 season.

