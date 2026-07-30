Falcons' Cobee Bryant: Battling for roster spot

Bryant (concussion) is battling for a spot on the Falcons' 53-man roster for the 2026 season, Scott Kennedy of SI.com reports.

Bryant joined the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in July of 2025 and spent the first half of last season on the practice squad before being signed to the active roster in November. He entered the league's concussion protocol during the Falcons' Week 18 clash against the Saints and finished the regular season with 10 tackles (eight solo) and a pass defense across seven games. Bryant is fully healthy for the start of training camp, and given the depth in the Falcons' secondary, his clearest path to cracking the 53-man roster figures to be as a regular contributor on special teams.