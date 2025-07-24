The Falcons placed Bryant (undisclosed) on the active/non-football illness list Thursday, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.

The nature and severity of Bryant's illness is unclear, but he will be eligible to participate in practices and preseason games once he's fully recovered. The Kansas product signed with the Falcons in May as an undrafted free agent. Bryant recorded 37 tackles (26 solo), including 0.5 sacks, seven pass defenses (four interceptions) and one forced fumble across 12 games during his final season with the Jayhawks.