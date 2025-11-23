The Falcons signed Bryant from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.

Bryant opened the season on the Falcons' practice squad, and he got his first taste of regular-season action for Atlanta in Week 11 against Carolina, when he logged one solo tackle while playing 14 snaps (11 on defense, three on special teams). Bryant will now join the active roster and give the Falcons a boost in the secondary after Billy Bowman (Achilles) was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move.