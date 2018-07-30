Pearson agreed to a contract with the Falcons on Monday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

The 23-year-old Pearson joins a deep receiver room in Atlanta, with 13 current competitors for what will likely be seven spots on the 53-man roster at most. Pearson collected 76 receptions for 864 yards in 30 career games at BYU between 2014 and 2016, last year spending time on the Packers practice squad. At 6-foot, 200 pounds Pearson is a shifty possession receiver, but he only exceeded 55 receiving yards on one occasion in his collegiate career (109 yards in his fourth career game against Boise State).