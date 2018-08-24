Falcons' Colby Pearson: Waived/injury settlement by Falcons
Pearson was waived/injury settlement by Atlanta on Friday, Jason Butt of The Athletic Atlanta reports.
Though Pearson was able to play three offensive snaps in last week's game against the Chiefs, it appears that the 23-year-old had not fully recovered from a nagging hamstring issue. A plethora of options in Atlanta's receiving room made Pearson inessential, he will attempt to stick elsewhere in the league. Because the Falcons and Pearson reached a settlement, the 2017 undrafted rookie out of BYU will not land on IR if he clears waivers.
