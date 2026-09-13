Rush reported improvement after experiencing back spasms Saturday and remains on track to start the Falcons' season opener Sunday versus the Steelers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Falcons never expressed much concern that the back issue would prevent Rush from playing Week 1, as he was never added to the injury report. Assuming Rush avoids any setbacks leading up to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff, he'll direct the Atlanta offense with Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) and Michael Penix (knee) having been ruled out for Week 1.