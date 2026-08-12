Falcons' Cooper Rush: In line to play Friday

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday that Rush will rotate into Friday's preseason game versus the Broncos, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Per Stefanski, Tua Tagovailoa (back) is getting the nod to start in Atlanta's preseason opener, and Rush will be the team's next man up at quarterback. The Falcons have yet to name their starting signal caller for Week 1 of the regular season, as 2024 first-rounder Michael Penix continues to recover from the ACL tear he suffered in Week 11 of the 2025 campaign.