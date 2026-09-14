Rush completed 12 of 22 passes for 143 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in the Falcons' 20-13 loss to the Steelers on Sunday.

Rush drew the start with Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) and Michael Penix (knee) sidelined, and the journeyman signal-caller battled through his own back spasms to take the field. Rush predictably struggled, taking four sacks and barely completing over 50.0 percent of his passes against an aggressive Steelers defense. Rush's early fourth-quarter interception also resulted in a 35-yard pick-six that extended Pittsburgh's lead to 20-10 at the time. Rush primarily relied on Bijan Robinson -- who was on the receiving end of the quarterback's one touchdown pass from 23 yards out -- but the lackluster performance underscored his limitations. Rush may be reverting back to a reserve role for a Week 2 home matchup against the Panthers next Sunday, as one of either Tagovailoa or Penix might be ready for that contest.