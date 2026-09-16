Rush split first-team reps with Michael Penix (knee) at Wednesday's practice, Daniel Flick of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Rush struggled his way to 143 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions in last Sunday's loss to the Steelers, completing just 12 of 22 passes in the process. Physically, he said he feels good after dealing with a minor back issue last week. "I think it's been a lot better since Sunday," Rush said. Penix practiced fully Wednesday and could draw the Week 2 nod against Carolina.