Patterson (thigh) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Patterson maintained his activity level for a second straight day as he continues to be plagued by the thigh issue that has followed him since mid-August. The Falcons backfield is in good hands with the young duo of Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier, so the team may be exercising caution with Patterson to ensure he's 100 percent before getting him involved in the offense. Patterson still is waiting to make his season debut.
