Patterson's soft-tissue injury isn't serious, but the Falcons nonetheless plan to be patient, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.

With Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier making it through the preseason healthy, the Falcons probably don't have many backfield snaps available for Patterson in any case. Of course, he can do a few other things, including returning kickoffs, so Patterson could still make a push to be active for a Week 1 home game against the Panthers. He's been held out of practice since mid-August.