Patterson rushed 17 times for 141 yards and one touchdown while hauling in his only target for 12 yards during Sunday's 27-23 victory over the Seahawks.

Patterson had four rushes of over 10 yards, including a 17-yard touchdown to give the Falcons a 17-10 lead in the second quarter. He notched a 40-yard rush and an 18-yard gain on back-to-back plays to set up a Drake London touchdown at the end of the third quarter. After a quiet outing in Week 2, Patterson exploded for his second 100-plus yard performance over the first three games of the season. His lack of involvement in the passing game compared to last year remains a bit of a concern, but Patterson appears to be a focal point in Atlanta's revamped offense, which has scored at least 25 points in each game this season.