Patterson (thigh) is active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars in London.

Patterson will get the chance to make his 2023 debut after missing the Falcons' first three games while recovering from a thigh injury. Though he opened the 2022 campaign as the Falcons' starting running back, Patterson finds himself third on the depth chart this season behind standout first-round pick Bijan Robinson and second-year back Tyler Allgeier, who cleared 1,000 rushing yards as a rookie. As a result, the 32-year-old Patterson may not see much involvement on the ground in Week 4, but he's expected to step in as the Falcons' top kick returner while also filling a versatile "Joker" role on offense that could result in him lining up out of the backfield and as a receiver. It's unclear what kind of snap or touch count Patterson can expect Sunday.