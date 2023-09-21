Patterson (thigh) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice.

Patterson has been tending to a thigh injury since mid-August that sidelined him for the first two games of the campaign. Still, he avoided the Falcons' first Week 3 practice report entirely Wednesday before popping up Thursday as a DNP. There's no telling if Patterson suffered a setback with the aforementioned health concern, but his status now will be one to watch as the week goes on. If Patterson isn't able to suit up Sunday at Detroit, Atlanta will continue to deploy Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier out of its backfield.