Patterson (knee) plans to suit up for Sunday's game against the Browns but his status could come down to the wire, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Patterson is officially listed as questionable, and Schefter reports a source close to the Falcons organization saying "it's close." The veteran running back resumed practicing in a limited capacity Friday after having missed two straight sessions to begin the week. Patterson's official status for Week 4 will be made available roughly 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, as Patterson will need to test his knee in pregame warmups.