Patterson (knee) posted a video Oct. 19 on his personal Twitter account featuring himself running at what appeared to be close to full speed.

After being placed on injured reserve following Week 4, Patterson won't be eligible to resume practicing with the Falcons until next week. The Falcons haven't provided an official update on Patterson since he landed on IR after undergoing a minor procedure on his left knee, but the 31-year-old's recent activity suggests a return to practice next Wednesday is plausible. Even if that comes to fruition, Patterson would need to demonstrate in those practice sessions that the knee issue is fully behind him before the Falcons would entertain activating him from IR ahead of their Week 9 matchup with the Chargers on Nov. 6. While Patterson remains out for at least one more game, however, the Falcons will likely turn to rookie Tyler Allgeier to headline their backfield this Sunday against the Panthers.