Patterson finished the 2023 campaign with 50 rushing attempts for 181 yards and caught nine of 12 targets for 38 receiving yards and a touchdown in 14 appearances. He also totaled 153 kick-return yards.

A thigh injury cost Patterson the first three games of 2023, and he struggled to carve out a role after that, resulting in his worst statistical campaign since 2015. After a breakout in 2021, the veteran scored a career-high eight rushing touchdowns in 2022, but he was firmly planted behind Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier on the depth chart this season. Patterson is entering back-to-back void years on his contract, and it remains to be seen if he'll stick in Atlanta for his age-33 season. Arthur Smith has been fired, and the Falcons have yet to replace him, so Patterson's standing with the franchise is just one of numerous questions surrounding the team heading into the offseason.