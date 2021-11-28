Patterson (ankle) is a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Patterson, who was inactive in Week 11, is feeling much better this week, per Rapoport, but it looks like a call on his availability for Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff versus Jacksonville won't be made until warmups. if Patterson is limited or out, added carries would be available for Mike Davis and Wayne Gallman.
