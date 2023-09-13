Patterson (thigh) practiced in full Wednesday, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.

Patterson was sidelined from at least Aug. 14 until last Wednesday due to a soft-tissue injury that the Falcons' Week 1 practice report revealed to by a thigh issue. He was limited in all three sessions last week before being listed as questionable for this past Sunday's game against the Panthers, for which he was inactive. Now, with a uncapped practice under his belt, Patterson should be set to handle his "Joker" role in Atlanta's offense, which will see him working all over the formation.