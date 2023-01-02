Patterson rushed the ball nine times for 42 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-19 win over the Cardinals. He added six receptions on eight targets for 42 yards.

Patterson was more than doubled in rushing attempts by Tyler Allgeier, but he punched in a touchdown late in the second quarter from five yards away. After being surprisingly unused as a receiver for most of the season, Patterson got involved as a pass catcher and managed a season high in targets, receptions and receiving yards. Overall, Patterson has managed more than 50 rushing yards in five of his last six games while scoring two touchdowns in that span.