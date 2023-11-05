Patterson was forced out of Sunday's game against the Vikings with an ankle injury, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Prior to exiting the contest, Patterson carried once for zero yards and caught his only target for three yards. With Mack Hollins also having sustained an ankle injury Sunday, the Falcons -- who were already without Drake London (groin) -- are now seeing their depth on offense being taxed in Week 9.
