Patterson is signing a one-year, $3 million contract with the Falcons, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
The 30-year-old is best known for his work on kick returns but can also provide depth at running back or wide receivers. The Bears used him as a backup RB last season, with Patterson taking 64 carries for 232 yards (3.6 YPC) and catching 21 passes for 132 yards (6.3 YPR). He isn't exactly a natural in the backfield, but Patterson could be in the mix for backup work, especially if the Falcons don't bring in an early draft pick at RB. It's also possible he shifts back to a depth role at wide receiver.
