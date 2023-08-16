Coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday that Patterson (undisclosed) is likely to miss the remainder of the preseason, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Smith said more information about Patterson's status will be made available ahead of Week 1, but for now the veteran running back's status looks truly up in the air. Patterson is nursing an undisclosed soft-tissue injury. When healthy, Patterson could play a versatile role for the Falcons, contributing out of the backfield behind Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier, and in the receiving game behind Drake London and Kyle Pitts.