Patterson (knee), who was activated from injured reserve Saturday, is expected to be eased back in with a more limited workload than usual in Sunday's game against the Chargers, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Patterson missed the minimum four games while on IR after he underwent a left knee cleanup procedure in early October, but the Falcons aren't eager to have him take on his normal workload in his return to action with only three practices under his belt beforehand. Garafolo notes that the fact that the Falcons travel to Carolina for a Thursday night game in Week 10 is a factor in the team's intentions of limiting Patterson, who could find himself part of a three-man backfield committee with Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley. With that in mind, none of the three would appear to be high-percentage fantasy plays for Week 9.