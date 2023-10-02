Patterson (thigh) didn't record any counting stats across seven snaps (one offensive) during Sunday's 23-7 loss to Jacksonville.

After missing the first three games of the season due to a thigh injury, Patterson was cleared to suit up Sunday but played primarily on special teams. Head coach Arthur Smith said the running back was limited mainly due to how the game unfolded. Patterson is expected to fill the "Joker" role on offense, and Smith noted that there were a few things planned for him versus the Jaguars. However, the coach opted to be cautious with the veteran, who's still working his way back into game shape. "You get a healthy [Patterson] out there, that can certainly help our offense," Smith said, per Terrin Waack of the Falcons' official site.