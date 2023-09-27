Patterson (thigh) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Patterson has been tending to a thigh issue since mid-August, which has caused him to miss the first three games of the campaign. It's unclear what kind of role he can expect once he's able to suit up in a backfield that boasts a formidable one-two punch in Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier. In the end, though, Patterson needs to get healthy before he'll have the chance to contribute to the Falcons offense.