Patterson (undisclosed) didn't practice Monday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Patterson has been sidelined since mid-August with an unspecified soft tissue injury. He's thus in danger of missing Week 1 against Carolina, though it isn't clear that will have much impact on the offensive gameplan for a team with Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier in the backfield. Even if he's healthy, Patterson might just be the No. 3 RB and kick returner at this point.
More News
-
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Being patient with injury•
-
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Likely out rest of preseason•
-
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Misses practice Sunday•
-
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Will play versatile role in 2023•
-
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Could end up a cap casualty•
-
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Scores touchdown in Week 18•