Patterson (undisclosed) didn't practice Monday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Patterson has been sidelined since mid-August with an unspecified soft tissue injury. He's thus in danger of missing Week 1 against Carolina, though it isn't clear that will have much impact on the offensive gameplan for a team with Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier in the backfield. Even if he's healthy, Patterson might just be the No. 3 RB and kick returner at this point.