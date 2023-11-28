Patterson rushed eight times for 43 yards during Sunday's 24-15 win over the Saints. He also returned two kickoffs for 43 yards.

Patterson's eight touches were his most since Week 7, when he rushed 10 times for 56 yards with Bijan Robinson limited by an illness. The veteran was on the field for only 16 offensive snaps Sunday, which makes his modest production even more impressive. The majority of Patterson's production came in the second quarter, as he finished the period with four carries for 32 yards. The Falcons rushed 41 times compared to just 21 pass attempts, and Patterson was third in rushing attempts behind Robinson (16) and Tyler Allgeier (10). While it was encouraging to see Patterson more involved offensively, his fantasy value remains limited as long as Robinson and Allgeier are healthy.