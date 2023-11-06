Patterson (ankle) rushed one time for zero yards and caught his only target for three yards during Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Vikings.

Patterson saw two touches, including the second play of the game, in the first half before leaving with an ankle injury. The veteran was cleared to take the field to start the second half, but his role remained meager. Patterson had a fourth-down conversion and a nine-yard run in the second half negated by penalties, but those were his only opportunities after returning to action. It's clear the Falcons have a few plays designed specifically for Patterson every week, but as long as Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier are healthy, the veteran will likely be limited to kick-return and gadget duties.