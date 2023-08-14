Patterson missed practice Sunday due to an unspecified soft-tissue injury, Terrin Waack of the Falcons' official site reports.

The report notes that the same applies to WR Frank Darby, as well as CBs Mike Hughes and Cornell Armstrong, with the players expected to miss "maybe a week or so," according to coach Arthur Smith. Based on that estimate, it appears as though Patterson (who didn't appear in Atlanta's exhibition opener, along with several other key skill player) won't be available for Friday's preseason game against the Bengals.