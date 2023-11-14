Patterson rushed three times for 13 yards and caught both of his targets for seven yards during Sunday's 25-23 loss to Arizona.

Patterson's five offensive touches were the second most he's garnered this season and the most he's seen when both Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier are healthy. Atlanta leaned heavily on the run Sunday, as Taylor Heinicke (hamstring) and Desmond Ridder combined to throw for less than 100 yards during the loss. While Patterson's increased workload is something to note, the veteran still isn't handling a large enough role to warrant attention in standard fantasy leagues.