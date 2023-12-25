Patterson rushed seven times for 26 yards and caught both of his targets for seven yards during Sunday's 29-10 win over the Colts.

Patterson's nine touches were his second-highest mark of the season, and the only time he reached double figures was because of Bijan Robinson's lack of availability due to an illness. Patterson's offensive role has increased slightly over the last couple of weeks, but he's still not worth a look in standard leagues as long as Robinson and Tyler Allgeier are available.