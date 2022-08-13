Patterson played but didn't get any touches in Friday's 27-23 preseason win over the Lions.
Patterson was on the field for Atlanta's opening snap on offense, but he never got his number called during his brief appearance. The utility tailback should garner more work in the Falcons' next preseason game versus the Jets.
More News
-
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Wants to return kicks still•
-
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Likely won't be workhorse back•
-
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Will be held out of minicamp•
-
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Returning to Atlanta•
-
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Pedestrian in loss•
-
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Posts 52 yards from scrimmage•