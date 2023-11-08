Patterson was held out of Wednesday's practice to rest and not because of an ankle injury.

Patterson briefly left Sunday's loss against the Vikings but was able to return and finish out the game in his usual role as the No. 3 running back. His absence from practice Wednesday apparently isn't indicative of any issue with the ankle and is just a matter of the Falcons resting one of their elder statesmen (along with defensive linemen Calais Campbell and David Onyemata). As such, Patterson should be fine for his usual smallish role this Sunday at Arizona.