Patterson is not expected to play in Saturday's preseason finale against the Jaguars, according to Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com.
Looking ahead to Week 1's contest against the Saints, once the games count the versatile Patterson is slated to continue to head an Atlanta backfield that also currently includes Damien Williams, Tyler Allgeier, Qadree Ollison and Caleb Huntley.
