Patterson (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Terrin Waack of the Falcons' official site reports.
Patterson rejoined Sunday's 31-28 loss to Minnesota after leaving with an ankle injury, but he may be dealing with some swelling and now is out for at least one practice. He's merely been the No. 3 RB this season, so an absence for Sunday's game at Arizona wouldn't have much impact on coach Arthur Smith's gameplan.
