Patterson (thigh) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Scott Bair of the Falcons' official site reports.
Patterson was sidelined from Aug. 14 onward due to what was eventually termed a thigh injury on Wednesday's practice report. He's now logged back-to-back capped sessions, putting himself in a position to be available to Atlanta's offense Sunday against the Panthers. Ultimately, Friday's report will reveal whether or not he heads into the weekend with an injury designation.
More News
-
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Officially limited Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Back at practice Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Looking unsure for opener•
-
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Being patient with injury•
-
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Likely out rest of preseason•
-
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Misses practice Sunday•