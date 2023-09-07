Patterson (thigh) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Scott Bair of the Falcons' official site reports.

Patterson was sidelined from Aug. 14 onward due to what was eventually termed a thigh injury on Wednesday's practice report. He's now logged back-to-back capped sessions, putting himself in a position to be available to Atlanta's offense Sunday against the Panthers. Ultimately, Friday's report will reveal whether or not he heads into the weekend with an injury designation.