Patterson practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday due to a thigh injury, Scott Bair of the Falcons' official site reports.

The Falcons finally provided clarity for the soft-tissue injury that Patterson has been dealing with since at least Aug. 14, labeling it as a thigh issue on their first practice report of Week 1 prep. Assuming the team clears him to play Sunday versus the Panthers, Patterson will be serving in the newly revealed "Joker" role, per the team's official depth chart. Working alongside receiver Drake London, tight end Kyle Pitts and running backs Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier may not leave many touches for Patterson, but the presence of all of them may result in less defensive attention for the 11-year pro.