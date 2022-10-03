The Falcons placed Patterson (knee) on injured reserve Monday following a procedure, Scott Bair of the team's official site reports.

Patterson will need to spend at least four games on IR, but per D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the plan is for him to return. An actual timetable for Patterson's recovery remains undisclosed, as do details of his knee procedure. The veteran entered Sunday's 23-20 win over the Brown nursing a knee injury, and he logged only one carry in the second half before opting for surgery Monday. Rookie running back Tyler Allgeier looks primed for increased work in Patterson's stead, and Atlanta also inked Caleb Huntley to the 53-man roster in a corresponding move.