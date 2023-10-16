Patterson caught his only target for six yards and rushed once for zero yards during Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Commanders.

Patterson made his season debut in Week 4 but played just one offensive snap. His workload increased to five offensive snaps in Week 5, securing his lone target for seven yards while also returning a kickoff for 35 yards. The veteran's snap count rose again in Week 6, but his production remained limited. As long as Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier are healthy, Patterson will likely be relegated to a gadget role and won't have much fantasy value.